Gauley Season, UCI Mountain Bike World Cup finals begin today in W.Va.

Two world-class outdoor events kick off in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia is cementing its position as a leader in outdoor recreation with two upcoming world-class events. Gauley Season, which is known for some of the best whitewater in the world, and the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Finals, which will bring together mountain bikers from across the globe, both begin today, September. 6.

Gauley Season

For 23 days during the fall, the Gauley River is home to some of the best whitewater rafting in the world. Every September beginning the weekend after Labor Day, the Summersville Dam executes a series of scheduled releases into the Gauley River, which creates action-packed whitewater rafting conditions.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ scheduled water releases from the Summersville Dam into the Upper Gauley River will start on Sept. 6, marking the first official day of Gauley Season 2019. Twenty-three releases are scheduled this season, with an extra hour of release scheduled for Sept. 21-23.

“Whitewater Rafting in West Virginia is truly almost heaven. To celebrate Gauley Season, I invite everyone to come experience the adventure for yourself by taking on Class V rapids,” said Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby. “For those looking for a more relaxed whitewater rafting experience, try the New River with one of our local outfitters, who are offering discounts all season long.”

UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Finals

Snowshoe Mountain is hosting the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Finals on Sept. 6-8, where athletes from around the world will compete for the gold. This year marks the first time the event has been held in the United States since 2015 and is expecting more than 13,000 people total.

Snowshoe is a world class mountain biking destination and has recently received the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) Ride Center designation. The Snowshoe Highlands Ride Center has been awarded the designation in recognition of its exceptional mountain biking experience, which makes it one of just 40 IMBA Ride Centers in the world.

“Unique trails, unmatched beauty and an adventure of a lifetime await athletes at the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup,” Ruby said. “We’re excited to welcome mountain bikers 4,848 feet into the mountains to find their own version of Almost Heaven”

