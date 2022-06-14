Gainwell Engineering to announce decision to locate in Fayette County

Press conference set for 11 a.m., June 16, in Hico; New River Gorge Regional Development Authority helped identify incentives

CHARLESTON, W.VA. Members of the media are invited to cover the public announcement that Gainwell Engineering, an international company headquartered in India, chose Fayette County as its new location for mining equipment-related sales and repair in North America. Gainwell hopes to employ more than 40 people at this facility in the next three years.



The official announcement will be made at 11 a.m. on June 16, 2022, at Gainwell Engineering at 198 Baughman Rd, Hico, W.Va., 25854, and will be attended by Gainwell owner Sunil Chaturvedi (India), Global GM Paul Mulley (Australia), CEO Dipankar Banerjee (India), and General Manager for US Operations Jason Sizemore (Fayetteville, WV).

Sizemore is a Fayette County native who worked closely with the Fayette County Commission and the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority to identify a range of assistance and incentives to motivate Gainwell to choose Fayette County as its new North American location.

Fayette County Commissioners will be joined by several state and federal elected officials and their representatives.

Gainwell will support the mining industry in North America with spare parts sales and support, equipment rebuilds and repairs, and new equipment sales. It is currently in the process of garnering aftermarket parts support and building its staff and has already acquired a commercial licensing agreement and intellectual property rights from Caterpillar on some of the underground and highwall miner products it will sell.



Jina Belcher of NRGRDA will be participating in the press event, and Jenna Grayson — [email protected] or (1-614-327-8030) will be on-site coordinator for media interviews and photographs.

About New River Gorge Regional Development Authority: The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority’s (NRGRDA) mission is to initiate, facilitate and support the economic and community development efforts within the counties of Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers located in this region of southern West Virginia. NRGRDA stimulates the regional economy through business expansion and retention efforts, including an extensive portfolio of financial services; the management of sites for new companies locating to our region; and serving as a point of access for local service providers which offer a variety of technical assistance for business owners.

The West Virginia Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the NRGRDA and the administrator of the Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN). More can be found at https://nrgrda.org/About Gainwell Engineering: The company is a dynamic new venture of the Gainwell Group that has a rich legacy of supporting infrastructural progress in India for over seven decades. Gainwell has been helping customers build a better world, equipping them with the tools to develop infrastructure, launching new products and services and embracing new technologies to build a resilient tomorrow. From the deepest mines to the longest highways, from the highest tunnels to the widest roadways, Gainwell Group has a strong legacy of powering India’s engine of growth. The launch of Gainwell Engineering brings to focus the enduring capabilities of India to develop as a manufacturing hub catering to the global market.



Our strength in the aftermarket is enabled by our global dealer and services network across United States of America, Australia, China, Russia, South Africa, India, and other countries around the world. Highly skilled and dedicated service personnel in the field ensure optimal machine performance while delivering inclusive, seamless, and transparent customer experience. Website: https://ww