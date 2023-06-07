Funeral services for slain WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard at 3 p.m. today at Mingo Central High School

Visitation for the public starts at noon

DELBARTON, W.Va. — Memorial services have been set for West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard, who was killed in the line of duty Friday.

Maynard, 37, will be honored during services at Mingo Central High School on Wednesday. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m., with State Police Maj. Jim Mitchell officiating. Visitation will be held for the public from noon to 3 p.m., prior to the service.

The procession route to honor Maynard’s life will take place from Mingo Central High onto the King Coal Highway, continuing onto Route 65, and then onto Route 52 and U.S. 119 North to Chapmanville.

