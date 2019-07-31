Fun with Energy Express in Williamson, W.Va.

From the Williamson Daily News

Energy Express youngsters at the Williamson site are shown participating in a craft.

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — Energy Express is a statewide eight-week summer program that focuses on reading and nutrition for children living in low-income communities. Energy Express goals are to enhance or maintain reading levels through read aloud, one-on-one reading, creative art, drama and vocabulary.

Children are provided breakfast and lunch to ensure that the youth across the state are fed each day.

Mingo County offered four Energy Express sites: Dingess, Gilbert, Matewan and Williamson. …

