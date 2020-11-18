Frontier internet service outage cripples Jefferson County neighborhood

By Colin McGuire

The Journal

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Does $10 make up for five days without internet access?

It’s a tricky question as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on and some students are forced to learn from home — by logging into classrooms virtually — while their parents earn a living one room over by doing the same thing — working on assignments and completing tasks for their day job via a connection to the internet.

But what if that connection isn’t there, and everything from school to work is thrown into jeopardy? And what if nearly a week after the connection first disappears, you turn on your computer to find it’s still absent?

Such is the story of a neighborhood in Jefferson County, right over the Berkeley County line, off Shepherd Grade Road. Frontier Communications is the sole internet provider for the area, and to many residents, it’s been a headache since the corporation first came to town…

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/frontier-jnternet-service-outage-cripples-jefferson-county-neighborhood/article_213e1841-2213-543a-bf51-b1163220ba1d.html