From Math Anxiety to Math Success: Small Steps at Home, Big Impact at School

By Cheryl Stahle, academic administrator, West Virginia Virtual Academy

Math is a skill that builds over time, much like learning to read or ride a bike. For some, math may cause anxiety, but right now students across the country are making progress in their math skills. Though many are still working to regain ground lost during the pandemic, The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) reports that 39% of fourth graders reached proficiency or above, which is up by 3% from 2022. Progress is happening, but it’s clear that many students still need extra support.

Schools are working hard to help kids regain lost ground, but parents have a powerful role to play, too. And no, you don’t have to be a math whiz to make a difference! Every day adults use math more than they think. By weaving simple math moments into daily life, you can help build your child’s confidence and skills they need to success in the classroom.

Here are some easy ways to support your child’s math journey at home:

Keep a Positive Math Mindset

The way you approach or talk about math influences your child’s perspective. If you say, “I was never good at math,” they might start believing that struggling with numbers is just the way it is. Instead, encourage them with phrases like, “Math takes practice, but you can get better.” A little confidence boost can go a long way!



Amanda Frederick, WVVA’s 5th grade math teacher shared, “I quickly noticed a recurring pattern – students would get discouraged and give up far too easily. I began thinking about ways to boost their self-confidence and reassure them that it’s okay to make mistakes. And that’s how the math mantra was born!”



1. Math is not magic

2. I must practice to get better

3. It is MY Responsibility

4. Only I can do it

5. It’s normal to get problems wrong

6. Mistakes are proof you are trying



Students have added this mantra to their approach to the work, and this positive mindset has helped WVVA’s 5th grade students gain more confidence as budding mathematicians.



Make Mistakes Okay

Many kids fear getting the wrong answer, but mistakes are a natural part of learning. Instead of focusing on perfection, celebrate effort. Ask, “What did you learn from that mistake?” or “How could we try this another way?” This helps them develop a problem-solving mindset.

Allison Berry, WVVA’s high school math teacher, celebrates mistakes with her point of view that this is where critical thinking develops. Mistakes “provide opportunities for kids to wrestle with something hard in a safe space.” At home, we can also celebrate solving real-life math challenges to encourage students with their critical thinking skills.

Use Math in Everyday Life

Math is everywhere! Let your child help measure ingredients while cooking, compare prices at the store, or figure out how long a road trip will take. When kids see how math applies to real life, it becomes more meaningful—and maybe even fun.



At WVVA, the high school practical math course, taught by Ashton Lee brings math concepts to life in scenario-based simulations involving housing, budgeting, loans, and retirement planning. Students learn how to make “informed financial decisions while gaining an understanding of the practical nature of math,” shares Ms. Lee.

Play Math Games

Who says learning can’t be fun? Card games, board games, and apps like MathBee make practicing math enjoyable. Games of all kinds help sharpen problem-solving skills, mental math, and strategic thinking—all without feeling like homework.

Learn Together

It’s okay if you don’t remember how to do long division or algebra. Many schools provide access to digital class notes, videos, and resources that parents can review alongside their child. YouTube and other online platforms also offer easy-to-follow explanations for tricky concepts.

Get Extra Help When Needed

If your child is struggling, tutoring can provide personalized support. Online tutoring programs, like K12 Tutoring, offer flexible options to fit busy schedules. Plus, you can sit in on a session and pick up a few tips yourself!

Supporting your child’s math learning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. By keeping things positive, making math part of everyday life, and encouraging curiosity, you can help them build confidence and skills that will last a lifetime. Who knows? You might even start enjoying math yourself!