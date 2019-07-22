Fresh market goes mobile in Greenbrier Valley

Press release

“Off the Beetin’ Trail,” a mobile fresh market, launched its first run in the Greenbrier Valley July 9. Envisioned by Mary Surbaugh through the Lewisburg Farmers Market, this market brought locally grown fresh vegetables, locally produced and processed poultry, pork sausage, and fresh baked goods to the local community. (Drema Morgan photo)

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — The newest mobile market in the Greenbrier Valley, “Off the Beetin’ Trail”, launched its first run at the Williamsburg Community Picnic Shelter on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Envisioned by Mary Surbaugh through the Lewisburg Farmers Market, this market brought locally grown fresh vegetables, locally produced and processed poultry, pork sausage, and fresh baked goods to the local community. The mobile market also made stops in Rupert and Meadow Bridge on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in its first week on the road. Plans are to expand the weekly route and will bring varying produce as the growing season progresses.

Surbaugh sees this new venture as a win-win for everyone involved. “It infuses money to the local farmer and more local fresh fruits and vegetables to the rural community. All of our products come from a three-county region. And if anyone in the Greenbrier and Monroe County area believes their community could benefit from the mobile market, I am certainly open to discussion on this.”

In areas where citizens live in outlying areas at least 10 miles from grocery stores which sell fresh fruits and vegetables, the USDA has defined these as Food Deserts. Living in rural West Virginia in areas where farming and gardening are common, it is difficult to image these exist. But factoring in the lack of transportation and other issues, the problems are real for many in isolated communities.

West Virginia is ranked first in obesity and cardiovascular disease, second in diabetes and third in cancer in the United States according to the 2018 report from the West Virginia Health Statistics Center. All these conditions can be helped by better nutrition and it is the hope of the Lewisburg Farmers Market, the faith based, medical, nonprofit foundations and supporting corporations to assist in bringing change to local communities.

Projects like this are the collective effort of many organizations. “Off the Beetin’ Trail” is supported by QEC, The Sisters of St. Joseph’s – Wheeling, The Hollowell Foundation, and the WV United Methodist Foundation, Virginia Higgins Grant, WV Food and Farm Coalition. Major partners include Rainelle Medical Center, Inc, The Rainelle United Methodist Church, Greenbrier County Commissioners, and First Baptist of Rainelle Food pantry, WVU-Davis School of Agriculture, Olfert Healthy Lifestyle Change Research Lab and WVU Extension-Greenbrier County.

“Off the Beetin’ Trail” will be in Williamsburg every Tuesday from 5 – 6:30 p.m. at the Community Picnic Shelter, Rupert on Wednesdays from 10:30 – Noon at the Greenbrier County Committee on Aging. Additional communities will be added as need and interest is expressed. The Market is currently accepting cash and West Virginia Senior Vouchers.

If anyone would like to make a monetary donation to help sustain “Off the Beetin’ Trail”, please forward these to Rainelle Medical Center, c/o Mobile Market, 176 Medical Center Drive, Rainelle, WV 25962.

Contact information:

Mary Surbaugh

304-667-0689

