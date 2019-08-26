Fresh course for McDowell County, W.Va. : New EDA director sets stage for aerospace industry, transparency

By CHARLES BOOTHE Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WELCH, W.Va. — The new director of the McDowell County Economic Development Authority (EDA) is hitting the ground running, and helping to chart a new course for an organization that has drawn criticism in recent years.

Molina Roberts of Welch took over the reins of the EDA last week and attended her first meeting on Thursday.

“I have been in meetings every day,” she said of her first week on the job.

Roberts has been in banking for 20 years and was leading the BSA (Banking Security Act) with a local bank before taking the EDA position. The BSA looks into fraud, money laundering and other illegal activities.

Roberts said she was motivated to tackle a new career because “somebody has to do something.” …

Read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/fresh-course-for-mcdowell-new-eda-director-sets-stage-for/article_9ee45b2c-c7a1-11e9-9ede-17d8b1cd95d3.html