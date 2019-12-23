Freight train derails into river in Harpers Ferry, W.Va.

By Toni Milbourne, for The Journal of Martinsburg

HARPERS FERRY — An eastbound CSX freight train crossing the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry derailed and sent multiple train cars into the water below in the early hours Saturday morning.

Several cars could be seen hanging off the tracks, while some rested in the river below. The call for emergency responders sounded at approximately 2:45 a.m.

CSX official Bryan Tucker said seven “empty grain cars” derailed in the incident and that two of them “slid into the Potomac River.”

“All seven cars were empty and there were no hazardous materials involved,” Tucker said. …