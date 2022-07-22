By Jim Bissett, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — On a June afternoon three years ago at Mylan Park, the hills were alive … with the sound of toothpicks.

Toothpicks in the making, anyway.

It was a regional qualifying timbersports competition presented by STIHL, the company that makes chain saws.

A host of lumberjacks – and lumberjills – from across the country had taken over the confines of the Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center for the celebration in sawdust.

Timbersports are a sanctioned, timed, competitive staging of what loggers still do on the job with stands of trees…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2022/07/21/four-west-virginians-in-the-running-and-sawing-for-national-lumberjack-championship/