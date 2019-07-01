Four W.Va. Agri-businesses to participate in International Gift & Home Show in Atlanta

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Four West Virginia agri-businesses will be attending the International Gift and Home Show July 10 through the 14 hosted by Americas Mart in Atlanta, Georgia.

The four businesses attending — Sassy Gal Gourmet Treats of Jackson County, Levitt Farms of Jackson County, Uncle Bunks of Tyler County and Rozy’s Peppers of Marion County — are participating as part of the West Virginia Department of Agriculture’s (WVDA) West Virginia Grown booth.

“Businesses from all across the United States as well as International buyers attend this event to find the perfect items for their stores. Meeting with these folks face to face is what can spark a business relationship that lasts for years,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “This is an amazing opportunity for our vendors to grow their businesses.”

Americas Mart Atlanta is a wholesale trade center located in downtown Atlanta. The exhibition center is one of the largest permanent wholesale trade centers in the world. West Virginia businesses in attendance will be exhibiting within the gourmet food section of the show.

“Beyond having a presence at these trade shows to promote our state’s branding program, West Virginia Grown, its great to have businesses that have shown they are ready to scale-up. Meeting with new, potential business partners to understand emerging markets is the first step of that process. Regardless of the size of your business, the market drives demand,” Leonhardt said.

All four companies are attending the exhibit through a Specialty Crop Block Grant awarded to the WVDA from the United States Department of Agriculture.

The grant’s purpose was to partner with at least 10 West Virginia value-added specialty crop growers, processors and/or producers to exhibit in two different retail markets targeting high end gift gourmet foods.

The objective is to present a unified West Virginia specialty crop presence to enhance brand recognition and develop additional retail avenues for increased sales.

For more information, contact Crescent Gallagher at cgallagher@wvda.us or 304-558-5050