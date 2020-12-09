Four injured in Belle chemical plant explosion; shelter-in-place lifted

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Four people were injured in an explosion and fire at the Chemours plant in Belle late Tuesday night, prompting an hourslong shelter-in-place for the areas surrounding the plant, which is just off U.S. 60 in Eastern Kanawha County.

The explosion occurred at 10:02 p.m. according to the Kanawha County Commission. Belle Mayor David Fletcher said the fire was “pretty much out” just after midnight. Fletcher said emergency crews were monitoring the plant and waiting for the OK from plant inspectors.

Three people were taken to Charleston Area Medical Center and the other person drove themselves to Montgomery General, according to Kanawha Commission President Kent Carper. The extent of their injuries was not known.

Carper said the incident involved chlorinated dry bleach and methanol, the latter of which was “most likely” the origin of the explosion and acted as an accelerant for the flames.

“It’s a very bad explosion and working fire and we’re ordering a shelter-in-place in that area,” Carper said. “It is an evolving situation.” …

