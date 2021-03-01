Former West Virginia school will find new life as The Schoolhouse Hotel

By Tina Alvey, The Register-Herald

Beckley, W.Va. — A magnet for visitors since 1778, White Sulphur Springs will soon offer yet another drawing card with the addition of the city’s first full-service boutique hotel.

Remodeling of the former White Sulphur Springs High School is now underway, with a target opening date for its new life as The Schoolhouse Hotel set for Dec. 31, barring unforeseen delays.

“It’s going to be amazing,” the hotel’s operations manager, White Sulphur native Cindy Bennett, said. “Every attention to detail has been taken. We want this hotel to not only house guests from out of the area, but also serve as a hub for the community.”

In an interview with The Register-Herald, Bennett enumerated the new hotel’s amenities, ranging from 28 uniquely appointed guest rooms, some with exposed brick walls, plus a pair of large suites, to a flexible ballroom space based in the original school’s gymnasium, and a rooftop bar affording “wonderful views” across the city. An upscale restaurant/grill, lobby and ballroom foyer, all within new construction on either side of the original structure, will complete the fully-accessible hotel…

