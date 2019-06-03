Former Journal reporter John McVey remembered for fairness, friendliness

By MATT WELCH

The Journal

John McVey, a longtime reporter at The Journal as well as WRNR, died in Morgantown’s Ruby Memorial Hospital Sunday morning.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Whether you knew John McVey for his thick, white mustache or his greeting of “how are ya, by golly,” or for his fairness and thorough reporting at multiple news outlets in the area, you easily could have walked away with a story, according to those who knew him best.

McVey, a longtime reporter at The Journal as well as WRNR, died in Morgantown’s Ruby Memorial Hospital Sunday morning after a long battle with a heart-related illness. He was 66.

McVey was born in Wilington, Delaware, but moved to Marlowe with his family at the age of 4. He graduated from Massanutten Military Academy in Virginia and then earned his bachelor’s degree from then-Shepherd College, which kicked off his career in journalism.

Read the entire article

See more from The Journal