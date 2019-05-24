Former Bush adviser Karl Rove tells Wheeling, W.Va., audience GOP must discuss health care

By Joselyn King, Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Health care is the issue that is most important to Americans, and it is time Republicans stop ignoring it and start talking about it, GOP policy consultant Karl Rove said Thursday.

Rove, who served as senior adviser to former President George W. Bush, was the final speaker at the Healthcare Symposium 2019 sponsored by The Health Plan. The two-day event took place at Oglebay Park’s Wilson Lodge. Rove cited a number of surveys that indicate health care is the issue most important issue to Americans as the 2020 presidential election approaches.

“Republicans don’t like to talk about health care. Democrats talk about it all day long,” Rove said. “Republicans, they would almost rather talk about anything else than health care. Yet 41 percent of the American people say it’s the issue they care most about. What also is interesting is they find big changes threatening.” …

