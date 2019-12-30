Food truck brings boardwalk flavors to Martinsburg, W.Va., at pop-up event and beyond

By Mikayla Hamrick, The Journal of Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — With a line already formed before noon, Deez Donutz and Boardwalk Fryz supplied hungry patrons with homemade goodies from its food truck on Saturday.

Although the food truck regularly visits local fairs and festivals, the company occasionally sets up shop outside of the Martinsburg Lowe’s during the winter season.

Co-owners Scott Geary and his wife Jennifer Geary founded Deez Donutz and Boardwalk Fryz in May this year, but their incentive to start a business began much earlier.

“When I was a kid, my family and I used to go to Ocean City,” Scott Geary said. “We would get Thrasher’s Fries and Fractured Prune Donuts, and I just loved them. That was our inspiration. I thought, ‘Donuts and fries are two of my favorite things, so why not get a food truck and share them with the world?’”

Jennifer Geary, a Maryland native, shared similar memories and motivations. “We had thought about starting the business years ago,” Jennifer Geary said. “We wanted a standalone business, but that didn’t necessarily pan out. We still had a plan and a vision though, so we took the opportunity with a food truck.” …

