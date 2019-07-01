Flooding ravages parts of Harman, other communities in East-central W.Va.

By Brad Johnson, executive editor, The Inter-Mountain of Elkins

HARMAN, W.Va. — Overnight storms ravaged the town of Harman, closing roads, washing out bridges and flooding the local school.

… At 10 a.m., Mark Scott, president of the Randolph County Commission, signed a proclamation declaring a local state of emergency for the next 72 hours in response to the flooding in Harman.

Overnight floodwaters washed away a section of this road between Job and Whitmer. The Inter-Mountain photo by Destiny Judy

“There was a mass flooding event that occurred in the Harman, Job, Whitmer area last night,” the commission released in a statement. “Homes have been washed from their foundations and people are displaced. All volunteer fire departments and swift boat rescue apparatus has been dispatched. Please keep the people of this area in your thoughts and prayers.”

Scott, speaking after 6 p.m. Sunday, told The Inter-Mountain, … the damages to the area were extreme, estimating that more than a million dollars in property damages had been suffered, with 130,000 tons of stone displaced.

“The main access road from Job to Whitmer is washed out,” Scott said. “The road just before the community center in Dry Fork is washed out. The bridge in front of Cooper’s Store in Harman is completely gone.” …

