Flooded WV residents feeling financial strain while waiting on FEMA buyout
By LORI KERSEY
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than two years after the flooded Elk River destroyed her home in Elkview, Connie Sloan finds herself struggling to make two mortgage payments.
One is for the house where she and her granddaughter moved to after the flood. The other mortgage is on the one ruined in the flood. Now it’s just a vacant piece of land along Elk River Road.
Sloan is one of a group of survivors of the June 2016 flood who opted for a Federal Emergency Management Agency buyout of their properties instead of repairing or rebuilding their flooded homes.
