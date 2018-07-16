Latest News:
By July 16, 2018 Read More →

Flooded WV residents feeling financial strain while waiting on FEMA buyout

By LORI KERSEY

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Connie Sloan sits with her dog in her Elkview home last month. Sloan’s previous home was destroyed in the June 2016 flood. She’s one of a number of residents who are still waiting on a program that buys out flooded property from flood survivors. Until then, she’s paying two mortgages, she said.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Chris Dorst)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than two years after the flooded Elk River destroyed her home in Elkview, Connie Sloan finds herself struggling to make two mortgage payments.

One is for the house where she and her granddaughter moved to after the flood. The other mortgage is on the one ruined in the flood. Now it’s just a vacant piece of land along Elk River Road.

Sloan is one of a group of survivors of the June 2016 flood who opted for a Federal Emergency Management Agency buyout of their properties instead of repairing or rebuilding their flooded homes.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/2016_floods/flooded-wv-residents-feeling-financial-strain-while-waiting-on-fema/article_9f57d55d-754e-5d98-9d62-990cd62cb1ff.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.