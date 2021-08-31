Flash flood watch issued by the National Weather Service as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida track toward West Virginia

By Charles Owens, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — The remnants of Tropical Storm Ida could bring heavy rainfall to the region Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., has issued a flash flood watch for the Daily Telegraph’s entire readership area, including Mercer, McDowell, Monroe, Tazewell, Bland, Giles and Buchanan counties. The flood watch is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice also has issued a state of preparedness in anticipation of the approaching storm.

“Due to the magnitude of Hurricane Ida and the rainfall amounts predicted for West Virginia, I have ordered our state agencies to prepare to respond immediately if necessary,” Justice said Monday. “We’re ready to provide all possible resources should flooding or other weather incidents occur.”

The path of the storm is still being tracked by meteorologists, and rainfall totals could change…

