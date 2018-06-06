First responders across the West Virginia to receive naloxone

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal medication, is now being distributed statewide to emergency first responders.

During the 2018 legislative session, a bill was passed requiring all first responders to carry naloxone (subject to sufficient funding) and to be trained to reduce overdose deaths in West Virginia. The bill became effective Tuesday.

While the data is not yet finalized, the number of overdose deaths in 2017 in West Virginia has surpassed all previous years. At last count this May, the 2017 death toll was 909 residents. The previous overdose death record was set in 2016 with 887 deaths. This data, too, is still considered preliminary.

