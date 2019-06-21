First ever West Virginia Food & Craft Beverage Festival debuts Saturday

By Jessica Farrish, The Register Herald of Beckley, W.Va

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The first West Virginia Food & Craft Beverage Festival will offer West Virginia craft beer, wine, food and craft products at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center this Saturday.

The event, which has drawn 45 vendors, is the first festival of its kind in Beckley and the first event that the nonprofit Convention Center has hosted, Convention Center general manager Andrea Akers said Wednesday.

Community support for the venture has been impressive, she added.

“There’s been a lot of love from Beckley,” Akers said, explaining that Weathered Ground brewery owners have helped advise staff on organizing a craft beer festival and that local businesses are participating. “We’re really excited about that.

“We have beer, hard cider, wineries, and then, we have some food vendors,” she added. …

