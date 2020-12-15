First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in West Virginia

By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in West Virginia on Monday morning, according to Gov. Jim Justice and members of his coronavirus task force.

Initial shipments were sent to facilities in Monongalia and Kanawha counties and will be distributed throughout the state in the coming days, Justice said.

“Our National Guard is on this,” he said. “They are going to be distributing all across our state, and they’re going to be doing it right now.”

Vaccine doses are expected to arrive in Greenbrier, Cabell and Berkley counties on Tuesday, Justice said.

People who will be among the first recipients of the vaccine will be contacted by their employers, Justice said…

