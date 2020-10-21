Field of Love event gives back to 101-year-old West Virginia woman

By Breanna Francis

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Focused entirely on giving back to a local resident and her late husband’s memory, leadership with Johnson $ Johnson Heating & Air Conditioning said treating a local 101-year-old woman to a day of household handiwork was as rewarding for them as it was exciting for her.

According to Jason Johnson, vice president/owner of Johnson & Johnson Heating & Air Conditioning, the work provided to Mildred Price was in honor of “Field of Love,” a program coined under Lennox, a manufacturing company Johnson and Johnson purchases its equipment from.

Johnson explained Lennox dealers nationwide host the event on the same day and donate their time and materials to install a free, new heating and cooling unit to a member of their community who was nominated by other community members as deserving. He said Johnson & Johnson was excited to participate for the second year.

Johnson explained this year’s recipient was a bit more difficult to find with the various COVID-19 restrictions in place as Erika Valente, executive assistant, said the company usually gets its nominations from churches and other large gathering places that have been scarce since the start of the pandemic.

