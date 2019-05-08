Feds file suit against Justice coal companies, seeking $4.8M in fines

By KATE MISHKIN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The federal government is suing Gov. Jim Justice’s coal companies for about $4.8 million in mine safety penalties and fines, according to a complaint filed Tuesday.

Justice, whose 23 coal companies do business in Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky, repeatedly violated the Mine Safety and Health Act, racking up billions in penalties and subsequent fines, according to the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia.

The lawsuit lists Justice, his son, James “Jay” Justice III, and daughter, Dr. Jill Justice, as controllers of the mines.

