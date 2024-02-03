February 3 proclaimed “Authentic Freedom Day” in West Virginia

By Autumn Shelton, West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In a special recognition ceremony at the Capitol on Feb. 2, members of the West Virginia House of Delegates met to proclaim Feb. 3, 1865 as the state’s “Authentic Freedom Day.”

On Feb. 3, 1865, the state of West Virginia officially ratified the 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution, abolishing slavery and involuntary servitude.

During the ceremony, House Minority Leader Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, presented the Proclamation:

“Whereas, West Virginia entered the federal union as a slavery state and no enslaved person born prior to July 4, 1863 could be free until 1867. This left Black West Virginians over the age of 25 enslaved; and

Whereas, On February 3, 1865, the West Virginia Legislature officially ratified the 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude; and

Whereas, West Virginia was the 24th state to ratify the 13th amendment, helping to secure its adoption throughout the United States; and

Whereas, West Virginia’s emancipation date remains overshadowed by more widely recognized events such as June 19, 1865, marking Texas’s liberation and August 8, 1863, in Western Kentucky; and

Whereas, February 3rd portrays a true account of the struggles and victories experienced by West Virginia’s enslaved population; and

Whereas, Recognition of West Virginia’s unique emancipation narrative helps correct historical inaccuracies, creates a more informed foundation for future generations, and honors the legacy and struggles of enslaved Black West Virginians; and,

Whereas, “Until All are Free, None are Free” is an oft-repeated maxim that can be used to highlight the significance of the end of the era of slavery that existed in West Virginia on February 3, 1865;

Therefore, West Virginia’s Authentic Freedom Day, February 3rd, 1865, is hereby recognized.”

The proclamation was signed by Minority Leader Del. Hornbuckle; Del. Anitra Hamilton, D-Monongalia; and Del. Hollis Lewis, D-Kanawha.

The lead sponsor of HB 4254, designating Feb. 3 as Freedom Day, is Del. Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha. The bill was introduced on Jan. 10, and is currently awaiting consideration before members of the House Government Organization Committee.

