FCC authorizes $1.2 million for Taylor County, W.Va., internet connectivity

By Matt Harvey, The Exponent Telegram of Clarksburg

GRAFTON, W.Va. — The Federal Communications Commission on Monday authorized over $6.5 million in funding over the next decade to expand Gigabit-speed broadband to 898 unserved homes and businesses in West Virginia, including $1.2 million for Taylor County.

Citynet will use the money to provide service at minimum speeds of 1 Gbps download and 500 Mbps upload to 294 homes and businesses, according to the FCC.

