FBI Director Christopher Wray tours Clarksburg, W.Va., facility, meets with law enforcement

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — FBI Director Christopher Wray traveled to West Virginia to meet with local, state and federal law enforcement officials Tuesday to discuss ways to further strengthen partnerships and fight the rise in opioid distribution and violent crime.

Wray visited the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services campus in Clarksburg, meeting with William Ihlenfeld, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia, and representatives from local sheriff’s departments and police departments.

The focus of Tuesday’s visit was to discuss the threats that all levels of law enforcement in West Virginia face, including the spread of synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, and the rise in violent crime associated with the drug trade.

“I just finished a meeting, a great meeting really, with several of our law enforcement partners from across the state: chiefs, sheriffs, and other law enforcement leaders,” Wray said. “It was a great opportunity to talk about some of the most pressing threats that we’re working together to tackle.” …

