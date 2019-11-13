Family Treatment Court Opens in Ohio County, W.Va.

By Joselyn King, The Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING — A Family Treatment Court option is now open in Ohio County, and West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals justices and court officials celebrated with a reception Tuesday.

The Family Treatment Court in Ohio County, under the supervision of Circuit Judge David Sims, is one of three now operating as a pilot program in West Virginia.

The others are in Boone and Randolph counties, and there are plans for two more in Roane and Nicholas counties, according to Chief Justice Beth Walker. She was joined in Wheeling by justices Tim Armstead and John Hutchison.

Walker said Family Treatment Courts are modeled after the state’s drug courts, with an emphasis on getting treatment for those in families separated by drug addiction or abuse and reuniting them sooner. …

