Family Medicine Foundation of W.Va. to host annual Jose I. Ricard, MD Family Medicine & Sports Medicine Conference in Huntington

Press Release from the Family Medicine Foundation of W.Va.:

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. – The Family Medicine Foundation of West Virginia will host its 33rd Annual Jose I. Ricard, MD Family Medicine & Sports Medicine Conference on Nov. 8-10 in Huntington, W.Va.

“This continuing education conference has grown to become the region’s largest meeting of providers and has become well-known for its excellent guest lecturers and diverse clinical content, organizers said.

For 2019, the conference will welcome national guest lecturers such as Dr. Scott Fridkin, with a specialty in infectious disease from Emory University/CDC; Dr. Louis Profeta, a passionate ER physician, author and sought-after speaker from St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, IN; and Troy Smith, former NFL player, Heisman trophy winner and Ohio State University legend.

With up to 27 hours of continuing medical education available from 13 different state and national accrediting bodies, medical professionals can get a year’s worth of CME over 3 days, close to home. Special lecture series will include a Palliative Care lecture series on Friday, Nov. 8, and a Veteran’s Mental Health lecture series on Saturday, Nov. 9.

“The event is being held at the beautifully renovated DoubleTree by Hilton,” organizers said. “For the first time, the conference will be held in conjunction with Huntington’s food and shopping event of the year, the Huntington Downtown Crawl, on Friday, Nov. 8. Combining this event with over 45 vendors, an event for spouses, giveaways and more, this 33rd Annual conference is an event for the whole family.”

— The Family Medicine Foundation of West Virginia was founded in 1982 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable foundation, with a mission to enhance the health care delivered to the people of West Virginia. This mission is achieved by awarding scholarships to medical students and medical residents who pledge to remain in West Virginia after graduation to practice Family Medicine.