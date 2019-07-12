Fairview, W.Va. to upgrade water filtration system

By Eric Hrin for Times West Virginian

In this photo from May, Fairview Circle K employee Jennifer Barker covers a drink machine after E. coli was found in the water.

FAIRVIEW, W.Va. ­– The Town of Fairview is seeking a grant to upgrade its water filtration system.

According to Marion County Health Department Administrator Lloyd White, Fairview recently applied to the George W. Bowers Family Charitable Trust for a grant of around $25,000 for the upgrade.

“Once that gets done, clearly it will give them a better opportunity to filter the water more cleanly,” he said. “When you’re able to filter the water and take out more contaminants, then it takes less disinfection to get the residual necessary to meet state code requirements.” …

