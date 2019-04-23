Latest News:
Fairness WV aims to train health care providers to better serve transgender people

By LORI KERSEY

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — When organizers at Fairness West Virginia hosted events designed to teach communities about transgender people, they noticed a theme.

Several transgender people who answered questions during the “Tipsy Trans 101” events held in bars in a handful of West Virginia cities told stories of the difficulty they had visiting health care providers in the Mountain State, said Billy Wolfe, a communications specialist for Fairness West Virginia.

Transgender people faced problems accessing not only trans-related health care like cross-sex hormones, but routine health care.

