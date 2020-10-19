Fairmont teams up with United Way to prevent evictions

By Scott Gillespie

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — In a special session Friday, city council held the first of two scheduled public hearings on securing CARES Act funding to help prevent home eviction and utility shutoffs for residents who are suffering financially through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city of Fairmont is working with the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties to secure a $126,000 grant through the State of West Virginia’s Community Development Block Grant program, the funding of which was provided by the federal government.

The United Way is calling the program the Fairmont Family Relief Fund.

“The funds will be used to pay service providers for people who cannot pay their mortgage or utility bills because of COVID. It’s a coronavirus response grant,” said Fairmont City Clerk Janet Keller. “The city of Fairmont is just the pass-through provider. We apply for the grant, but the grant’s funds actually go to the United Way for program management.”

