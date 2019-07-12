Fairmont State president brings donation to Harman, W.Va.

By Eliana McCutcheon for The Inter-Mountain

Submitted photo Dr. Mirta Martin, Fairmont State University president, and the college’s Tyler Keller display the school’s donation of cleaning supplies and food for the Harman area

ELKINS, W.Va. — The president of Fairmont State University visited Elkins this week, bringing along a donation of food and cleaning supplies to the cleanup effort in Harman.

Dr. Mirta Martin, Fairmont State’s president, wants to meet with community members and community leaders throughout the state to thank them for their support of higher education. Also this week, the university put together a 60-pound donation for Harman including non perishable foods and and cleaning supplies.

“The donation coincides with our tour event here in Elkins,” Tyler Keller, a representative of the president’s office, said. “We donated upwards of 60 pounds of food and supplies to the (Post 29) American Legion, which is coordinated with the fire department for the people affected from the flooding in Harman. It is just something we felt we needed to do on campus and people were more than willing to give to help the community. …

Read more: http://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2019/07/fairmont-state-president-brings-donation-to-harman/