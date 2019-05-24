ExxonMobil, employees donate more than $266,000 to W.Va. colleges,universities

Eight institutions of higher learning in West Virginia receive funds from Educational Matching Gift Program



IRVING, Texas – ExxonMobil and its XTO Energy subsidiary employees, retirees, directors and surviving spouses contributed more than $80,000 to eight West Virginia colleges and universities, the company said this month.

Those individual donations were matched by nearly $186,000 in unrestricted grants from the ExxonMobil Foundation as part of the Foundation’s 2018 Educational Matching Gift Program.

ExxonMobil’s program matches individual donations to accredited colleges and universities in the United States. The American Indian College Fund, Hispanic Scholarship Fund and United Negro College Fund are also eligible to receive donations as part of the matching gift program. While ExxonMobil’s grants are unrestricted, colleges and universities are encouraged to designate a portion of the funds they receive to math and science programs supporting student engagement.

“Supporting higher education, particularly in the areas of engineering, math and science, is critical in improving individual livelihoods as well as driving broader societal growth,” said Kevin Murphy, president of the ExxonMobil Foundation. “We’ve long supported programs that improve educational outcomes and provide teachers with the tools they need to inspire our next generation of leaders and innovators.”

More than 800 accredited colleges and universities in the United States will receive a total of $50.4 million as part of the ExxonMobil Foundation’s 2018 Educational Matching Gift Program. Nearly 4,000 ExxonMobil employees and retirees contributed more than $17 million to institutions of higher education in 2018, which will be matched with over $32 million in unrestricted grants from the foundation. ExxonMobil has donated nearly $700 million to American institutions of higher learning since the program began.

ExxonMobil and the ExxonMobil Foundation also support programs that encourage students, particularly women and minorities, toward careers in science, technology, engineering and math, as well as teacher training initiatives.

# # #

About the ExxonMobil Foundation

The ExxonMobil Foundation is the primary philanthropic arm of Exxon Mobil Corporation in the United States. The foundation and corporation engage in a range of philanthropic activities that advance education, with a focus on math and science in the United States, promote women as catalysts for economic development and combat malaria. In 2018, the ExxonMobil Foundation, together with Exxon Mobil Corporation, its divisions and affiliates, along with employees and retirees, provided more than $211 million in contributions worldwide, of which over $75 million was dedicated to education.



