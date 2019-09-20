Extra cash helps PEIA avoid insurance rate increases for state employees, retirees in W.Va.

By PHIL KABLER, HD Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – With the help of a $105 million cash infusion from the West Virginia Legislature, the PEIA Finance Board on Thursday approved preliminary 2020-21 benefit plans with no premium increases or benefits cuts for active employees and retirees.

“We’re proposing to go out (to public hearings) without any rate increases at all,” PEIA executive director Ted Cheatham told the board.

For employees of cities, counties and governmental agencies with PEIA coverage, the preliminary plan is even better, calling for a two-year phase in of premium cuts.

“Our intention is to put in some sort of rate decrease,” Cheatham said. …

