Exporting offers world of opportunity for W.Va. businesses

By James Casto for Daily Mail WV

Coal continues to be a W.Va.’s primary export, with more than 4.3 billion worth exported to 35 countries in 2018. Photo by HD Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Exporting is a bright spot in West Virginia’s economic picture. It offers a world of opportunity to the state’s businesses.

In 2018, West Virginia exports increased for the second year in a row, reaching $8.1 billion. Official U.S. Census Bureau figures released in March show the state outpaced the national average growth rate in 2018, as West Virginia exports increased at a rate of 14.2 percent, while the nation’s exports grew at just 7.6 percent.

In 2018, West Virginia businesses exported goods and services to 142 countries.

Who would have thought thread manufactured in West Virginia decorates the colorful uniforms of the Queen’s Guard in London? …

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/dailymailwv/daily_mail_features/exporting-offers-world-of-opportunity-for-west-virginia-businesses-daily/article_f0e21689-c8e4-5115-9e02-27cb2871ced6.html