Exporting offers world of opportunity for W.Va. businesses
By James Casto for Daily Mail WV
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Exporting is a bright spot in West Virginia’s economic picture. It offers a world of opportunity to the state’s businesses.
In 2018, West Virginia exports increased for the second year in a row, reaching $8.1 billion. Official U.S. Census Bureau figures released in March show the state outpaced the national average growth rate in 2018, as West Virginia exports increased at a rate of 14.2 percent, while the nation’s exports grew at just 7.6 percent.
In 2018, West Virginia businesses exported goods and services to 142 countries.
Who would have thought thread manufactured in West Virginia decorates the colorful uniforms of the Queen’s Guard in London? …
