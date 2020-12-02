Explore how West Virginia and all of Appalachia voted in 2020

By Jesse Wright, 100 Days in Appalachia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Although the media called the 2020 President race weeks ago, states across the country are finalizing their recounts and certifying their tallies this week, but the outcome is unlikely to change. Vice President Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States.

Appalachia is made up of 420 counties in 13 states, according to the Appalachian Regional Commission, stretching from New York to Alabama with a population of more than 25 million (diverse) people. The region is not a monolith, and doesn’t vote as one.

The two maps below allow you to explore how each Appalachian county voted in 2020. First, outcomes from President Donald Trump, with outcomes for President-elect Joe Biden below. Once you link to the 100 Days site, hover your mouse over each county to see the percent of the vote each candidate won.

See more and the interactive maps: https://www.100daysinappalachia.com/2020/12/explore-how-appalachia-voted-in-2020/