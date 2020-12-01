Expect snow to hit West Virginia throughout today

By Suzanne Elliott, The Dominion Post

Morgantown should see the typical 25-30 inches this year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It is anybody’s best guess what the first snowy stretch of weather will bring to the Morgantown area with the 1-3 inches predicted.

When you woke up today — the start of the meteorological winter, which also includes January and February — you likely saw snow. The snow is expected to continue through this evening and into Wednesday.

“It will be a couple, or a few inches,” Tom Kines, a meteorologist with AccuWeather in State College, Pa., said. “East, into the mountains, could see a foot of snow.”

Typically, the first significant snow hits north-central West Virginia after Nov. 15, said Kines, adding the timing of today’s accumulation is normal. A winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service will remain in effect until Wednesday with as much as 3-5 inches of total accumulation possible.

The snow is expected to end Wednesday evening. Temperatures will climb back into the 40s toward the end of the week, Kines said…

