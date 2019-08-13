Eupepsia Wellness Resort in Bland named second best in U.S.

By CHARLES BOOTHE, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLAND, Va. — A resort in Bland County has been named the #2 Best Wellness Resort in the nation, according to the USA Today Reader’s Choice Awards.

“This recognition is a testament of the professional service and dedication to quality exhibited at Eupepsia Wellness Resort,” stated Eric Workman, Bland County Administrator. “It is impressive to see a wellness resort, located in Bland County, rank nationally in comparison to resorts in larger locations and those located in more traditional tourist locations.” …

