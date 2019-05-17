EPTA moving forward with updated Transit Development Plan for W.Va.

By Matt Welch, The Journal of Martinsburg

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — After finding success with a Transit Development Plan in 2015, the Eastern Panhandle Transit Authority is moving forward with an updated TDP to be completed for Fiscal Year 2020.

The plan was approved by the Hagerstown Eastern Panhandle Municipal Planning Organization’s Interstate Council Wednesday.

“EPTA leadership followed the recommendations (of the 2015 plan) to the letter, and they’ve experienced exponential growth,” HEPMPO Executive Director Matt Mullenax said during HEPMPO’s meeting Wednesday at the Hagerstown Regional Airport. …

“You’ve got people getting to the health department (in Berkeley County) on the other side of Interstate 81 and people getting to different job sites and all of these things have really made people who didn’t vehicular transportation able to get to jobs and everything else,” Mauck said. …

Read More: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/epta-moving-forward-with-updated-transit-development-plan/article_eedba947-ab46-55e6-bd32-0e3e6dbb6f11.html