Energy insiders discuss diversification at West Virginia Chamber’s Annual Meeting and Business Summit

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

WHITE SULPHUR SPRING, W.Va. — Representatives from electric generators and energy suppliers were on hand at the 2018 West Virginia Chamber’s Annual Meeting and Business Summit at The Greenbrier on Wednesday to discuss how they are looking beyond coal.

While largely discussing the impact of natural gas on the market, at its heart the discussion was about diversification.

“For years coal was the base of everything we did,” said Bob Orndorff, the West Virginia state policy director for Dominion Energy. “It still is. It still has a role, but we also need to talk about wind, we need to talk about solar because the Procter and Gambles of the world want that. If we are to recruit companies to work in West Virginia, we need to meet their needs.”

