Energy and Natural Resources Committee sends FERC nominees to senate floor for consideration 

WASHINGTON, DC – On June 4 the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee held a business meeting to consider three nominees to serve as Commissioners on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

Before voting to confirm all three nominees, Chairman Joe Manchin (I-WV) noted that confirmation of these three nominations will ensure that FERC has a full complement of five Commissioners to continue its vital work safeguarding energy affordability and reliability for American consumers.

The motion to report Mr. David Rosner to be a Member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a term expiring June 30, 2027, resulted in a 16-3 roll call vote.  

The motion to report Ms. Lindsay S. See to be a Member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a term expiring June 30, 2028, resulted in a 16-3 roll call vote.  

The motion to report Ms. Judy W. Chang to be a Member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a term expiring June 30, 2029, resulted in a 15-4 roll call vote.  

All three nominations will now move to the Senate floor for full consideration.

