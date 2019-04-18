Endangered Species Day in May at Elkins YMCA features a giant inflatable bat cave

The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — Join the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, the U.S. Forest Service and the Appalachian Forest National Heritage Area AmeriCorps program for the annual Endangered Species Day event at the Elkins YMCA at 10 a.m. May 18.

Activities will be from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. with the Saving Endangered Species Youth Art Contest awards ceremony starting at 3 p.m. Learn about the fascinating world of rare animals and plants, and learn how we can help protect and conserve them. Test your nature knowledge. Enter the giant inflatable bat cave. See artwork created by local students! Play fun games and make crafts.

