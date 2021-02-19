End may be near for West Virginia’s winter storm activity

By Rick Steelhammer, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The end may finally be in sight for a series of winter storms that pummeled most of West Virginia with snow, ice, sleet and freezing drizzle for the past week, knocking out power to nearly 100,000 homes and businesses.

But don’t break out the sunscreen and shorts just yet.

Before the most recent winter storm fades into the northeast, it is expected to leave a final trace of wet snow (less than an inch in most locations) or freezing rain on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. On Friday night, light snow flurries are possible, as temperatures descend into the teens in the western foothills, reaching single digits in the eastern mountains.

On Saturday, it will be partly sunny in the Charleston-Huntington area, with high temperatures only reaching the low 30s, followed on Sunday by mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-40s. By Tuesday, the region is expected to warm into the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies, with Wednesday’s high temperature approaching 55 degrees…

