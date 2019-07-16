Encova: Motorists Insurance Group and BrickStreet Insurance re-enter the market as Encova Mutual Insurance Group﻿

News Release:

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Motorists Insurance Group and BrickStreet Mutual Insurance Co. are now Encova Mutual Insurance Group following the announcement of the new brand name and identity on July 12. Encova.com launched Monday, July 15.

Motorists and BrickStreet affiliated in 2017. Bringing these two companies together allowed them to develop an all-encompassing new brand that gives agents and policyholders a one-stop-shop to provide peace of mind for every step in life’s journey, the release said.

“For the last two years, we have continued to integrate our operations and truly become one company,” Encova CEO Dave Kaufman said. “Our new brand identity is designed to show our well-rounded product offering and capabilities.”

Encova remains committed to the independent agency model that Motorists and BrickStreet employed in the past. Their superior financial strength, cutting-edge technology, local expertise, one-stop-shop model and 360° workers’ compensation coverage set them apart from their competitors.

“We are redefining ourselves in the market,” Encova president and chief operating officer TJ Obrokta Jr. said. “We are debuting a new brand identity, but Encova has decades of industry knowledge to expand our product offerings. We’ve created a more robust experience for our agents and policyholders.”

Over the course of the next year, Encova will continue to update building signage, marketing materials and other collateral to reflect the new brand identity.

“Our success comes from trusting relationships with agents and policyholders and our commitment to leaving a lasting impression in the communities we serve,” Kaufman said. “We partner with our agents to provide customized solutions to meet the needs of each policyholder to help protect what they value most, whether that be their family or business. We are proud to be Encova.”

About Encova Mutual Insurance Group

Encova Mutual Insurance Group, formerly Motorists Insurance Group and BrickStreet Insurance, provides commercial, auto, home and life insurance.

A super-regional carrier ranked in the top 20 mutual insurance companies in the United States, Encova includes more than 1,200 associates writing in 28 states and the District of Columbia, premiums in excess of $1 billion, a surplus in excess of $1.46 billion and assets in excess of $4.1 billion. The group markets insurance solutions through more than 2,000 independent agencies in the Midwest, Northeast and South.

