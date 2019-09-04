Encova Foundation donates scholarships to WVSOM students

By Jordan Nelson, The Register-Herald

Six students at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) in Lewisburg were named the 2019-20 recipients of endowed scholarships donated by the Encova Foundation of West Virginia.

Encova Mutual Insurance Group was created when BrickStreet Insurance — West Virginia’s first private workers’ compensation carrier — integrated its operations with Motorists Insurance Group in July, creating a new entity.

First-year student Anthony Aswad, second-year students Megan Farley and Madeleine Gwinn, third-year student Lucas Goodwin, and fourth-year students Jordan Allen and Lauren Cronise each received scholarships Wednesday, Aug. 21.

According to a press release from WVSOM officials, the scholarships, funded through a $900,000 endowment Encova Foundation gifted the school in 2016, are the largest annual scholarships provided through the WVSOM Foundation. Each scholarship ranges from $10,000 to $20,000 and is used to cover a portion of a student’s tuition costs.

This year’s awardees received a total of $80,000 through the endowment.

WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., said during a luncheon when the scholarships were presented, August 21 was a special day, because the scholarships went to such deserving medical students.

Shelby Paxton, a human resources business partner with the company who attended the luncheon, said the mission of the Encova Foundation of West Virginia is to support the communities in which its employees work and live. …

