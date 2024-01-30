Empowering Future Mining Engineers: United Coal Company’s Biomarine Equipment donation boosts preparedness

West Virginia Press Association

SOPHIA, W.Va. — United Coal Company (UCC) recently reaffirmed its dedication to safety and readiness in the mining industry by generously donating Biomarine Mine Rescue Equipment to the Virginia Tech Mine Engineering Department. This equipment is intended to bolster mine rescue training opportunities for both students and professionals, facilitating their development into proficient mining engineers.

In a recent interview, UCC representatives elaborated on the motivation behind this contribution and the significance of the Biomarine Mine Rescue Equipment for the student team.

The decision to donate the mine rescue equipment was prompted by UCC’s equipment upgrade. Upon learning that Virginia Tech Mining Engineering students required additional equipment for enhanced mine rescue training, UCC seized the opportunity to contribute. This addition not only allows more students to participate but also ensures that graduates possess valuable real-life experience, showcasing their safety and rescue proficiency gained at Virginia Tech.

Renowned in the mining industry for its reliability and effectiveness, Biomarine Rescue Equipment meets and exceeds mine rescue requirements. These apparatuses are Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) approved, guaranteeing adherence to safety standards and are designed for use in mine emergency environments.

The impact of this donation on the Virginia Tech Mine Engineering Department is expected to be profound, enhancing their ability to train and prepare for mine rescue operations. The equipment enables more students to engage in simulated mine rescue activities, providing them with a comprehensive understanding of emergency situations before entering the workforce.

The enthusiasm and gratitude expressed by the department underscore the value of this donation. UCC anticipates that the additional equipment will elevate the collegiate team’s capabilities for national collegiate mine rescue competitions.

Recognizing the importance of this contribution in advancing safety and preparedness in the mining industry, UCC emphasizes that providing students access to mine rescue equipment fosters real-world experience and participation in mock mine emergency training. This initiative contributes to a heightened level of expertise among future mining engineers.

UCC’s mission is to produce the highest-quality metallurgical coal globally, prioritizing employee safety and utilizing environmentally friendly processes. The donation of Biomarine Mine Rescue Equipment to the Virginia Tech Mine Engineering Department exemplifies UCC’s commitment to nurturing skilled and safety-conscious mining engineers.

About United Coal Company

United Coal Company has grown to be one of the leading producers of metallurgical coal in the United States. Production capacities of UCC’s operating business units average 3 mln metric tons annually. UCC mines mostly metallurgical coal using both underground and surface mining techniques in the states of West Virginia, Virginia, and Kentucky.

UCC puts safety, compliance, and the environment ahead of everything. UCC continues to achieve environmental excellence across all subsidiaries and receives reclamation awards for this stewardship.

Photo caption: Pictured left to right, Richard E. Bishop, PhD Professor of Practice and Mining Engineering at Virginia Tech, John Lewis, Corporate Safety Coordinator at United Coal Company, Jason Chapman, Safety Director at Affinity Coal Division, and Nino Ripepi, Associate Professor at Virginia Tech