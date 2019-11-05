Education Alliance Summit in Charleston, W.Va., emphasizes flexibility, innovation
By Connor Griffith, WV News
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The importance and benefits of adapting West Virginia’s classroom settings to a valid 21st-century model were the key discussion points during the Education Alliance Summit on Oct. 30.
Held in Charleston, the summit brought together state leaders in business and education for the purpose of finding models that work to achieve optimal results for both.
The event’s keynote speaker, Dr. Karen Garza, is CEO of the education nonprofit Battelle for Kids. She shared her experience working with local districts across the country to create meaningful transformation. …
