Education Alliance Summit in Charleston, W.Va., emphasizes flexibility, innovation

By Connor Griffith, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The importance and benefits of adapting West Virginia’s classroom settings to a valid 21st-century model were the key discussion points during the Education Alliance Summit on Oct. 30.

The student panel at the Education Summitt talk about #WVReadyGraduate. The panel includes Nilaya Kanuri, George Washington; Jacob Swecker, Herbert Hoover; Emmie Waugh, Hannan High; Waylon Wickline, Oak Hill; Erica Mani of the American Red Cross moderated. WVPA Photo.

Held in Charleston, the summit brought together state leaders in business and education for the purpose of finding models that work to achieve optimal results for both.

The event’s keynote speaker, Dr. Karen Garza, is CEO of the education nonprofit Battelle for Kids. She shared her experience working with local districts across the country to create meaningful transformation. …

