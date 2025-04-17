Education Alliance announces regional winners of WV School-Business Partnership of the Year awards program

Only eight (8) partnerships named winners from nearly 80 entries

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Education Alliance has announced the eight winners of the inaugural Hope for the Future: WV School-Business Partnership of the Year Awards Program. The eight winners will receive a $2,000 celebration grant and will compete with the other regional winners for the 2025 State Partnership of the Year. The winner will be announced at The Education Summit, featuring actress Jennifer Garner, on May 15, 2025, in Charleston and will receive an award package valued at $25,000.

With the goal of recognizing impactful school-business partnerships that are giving West Virginia K-12 students a leg up in academic success and career preparation, the Education Alliance Caperton Center for School and Business Partnerships, with the support of Hope Gas, has launched the Hope for the Future: WV School-Business Partnership of the Year Awards Program.

The winners include:

Region 1

Pocahontas County Schools and Nature’s Mountain Classroom

Mercer County Technical Education Center – Conn-Weld Industries

Region 2

The WIN Academy and WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals

Nitro High School and Appalachian Power (AEP)

Region 3

Weir High School and Blue Stream Farms

Warwood Middle School and West Liberty University

Region 4

Hardy County Schools and Pilgrim’s Pride

North Elementary School and Black and White Small Business Solution

Dr. Amelia Courts, President/CEO of the Education Alliance, said, “The Partnership of the Year Award highlights the incredible impact of school-business partnerships on students across West Virginia. We are thrilled to partner with Hope Gas on this initiative and to congratulate the schools and businesses for this remarkable recognition.”

Morgan O’Brien, Chief Executive Officer of Hope Gas, said, “On behalf of everyone at Hope Gas, I congratulate the schools, businesses and, most importantly, the students taking part in these winning partnerships. School-business partnerships are critical to exposing students to careers and preparing them for the evolving job landscape. Hope Gas is committed to supporting the important work of organizations that help make sure kids have opportunities to achieve their fullest education, career and life potential right here in the Mountain State. That is why we started Hope’s “Keeping our Kids in West Virginia” initiative. I am so proud to support the Education Alliance’s Hope for the Future WV School-Business Partnership of the Year Awards with the first grant from Hope’s Keeping Our Kids in West Virginia project. Congratulations winners and Educational Alliance on your great work!”

To establish a school-business partnership at your local K-12 school or to learn more about the Education Alliance, please visit www.educationalliance.org.

About the Education Alliance

The Education Alliance is a statewide nonprofit organization that advocates for quality public education for all students. Established in 1983, the Alliance works to advance its mission by mobilizing business and community partnerships that equip West Virginia’s students for success. For more information, visit educationalliance.org.