Editorial: Wheeling, W.Va. should collect money Owed by OVMC parent company

From The Wheeling News-Register:

If they have not done so already, Wheeling officials should proceed with the utmost dispatch in collecting money owed to the city by Ohio Valley Medical Center and its California-based parent company, Alecto Healthcare Services.

OVMC owes the city more than $600,000 for which, we assume, Alecto is responsible. Because the firm plans to shut the hospital down on Oct. 7, collecting the money soon needs to be a priority.

Wheeling City Manager Robert Herron told our reporters OVMC is $47,893 in arrears for fire service fees and owes $368,000 for use of the city-owned Center Wheeling parking garage, plus $188,179 in overdue water bills.

Regarding a major source of income for the city, the business and occupation tax, Herron said he is prohibited by state law from discussing how OVMC stands. He added that OVMC is current on real estate taxes, which are collected by the county. …

